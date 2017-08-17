Xbox One X Pre-Order Date Reportedly Set For This Weekend

Those eager to place their order for the Xbox One X will soon have a chance to do so. Pre-orders will reportedly go online in a matter of days.

According to a tweet from The Verge's Tom Warren, pre-orders will be available this Sunday, August 20, following Microsoft's Gamescom press conference/livestream event. Microsoft has yet to confirm the details of when pre-orders go live, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that more information regarding Xbox One pre-orders will be shared today. However, it looks like all we'll get is what's seen in the tweet below, which promises pre-order details on Sunday. Marketing boss Albert Penello also posted about this on Twitter, saying, "Xbox One X Pre-orders are COMING! Watch our Gamescom broadcast on Sunday for details and a cool surprise!"

#XboxOneX pre-order info is coming!

Tune in August 20 at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PT for details from #gamescom: https://t.co/CUZLWHelEa pic.twitter.com/4uyVeql6nT — Xbox (@Xbox) August 17, 2017

The Xbox One X will cost US $500 / £449 / AU $649. It launches on November 7 worldwide, though it will do so without Crackdown 3 alongside it. Microsoft has delayed the open-world action game once again, this time until next spring.

Xbox One X is a more powerful version of the Xbox One. It's capable of powering 4K games and is a step above other console hardware already on the market (including the PS4 Pro). You can see our breakdown for more on how Xbox One X's specs compare to other consoles. Despite the horsepower, it's Microsoft's smallest console to date.

We don't yet know what exactly to expect from Microsoft's Gamescom event this Sunday. It's scheduled to begin at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST, and we'll cover all of the major news here on GameSpot. Spencer stated on Twitter that we'll hear about Xbox One X game support and described the event as "something we haven't done in awhile at Gamescom; it will be different from what fans expect, but I'm excited."