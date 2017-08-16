Crackdown 3 Delayed To Spring 2018

Crackdown 3 will no longer launch on November 7 alongside the Xbox One X. Microsoft confirmed today that the Xbox One and PC action game is now coming in Spring 2018.

In a statement to Polygon, Microsoft Studios GM Shannon Loftis said delaying the game will give studios Reagent Games, Sumo Digital, and Cloudgine the time they need to deliver the "hugely ambitious" game to their quality standards.

"We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it's a difficult call to move the release date," Loftis told the site. "However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that's campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018."

More specifically, Loftis said the extra time will give the development teams the time they need to "focus on the visual polish" in an effort to make a game that "completely" immerses players in a "living world."

"We want them to really feel the larger-than life enemies as they're exploring the expansive open world, combatting crime, and collecting orbs," she said.

Microsoft is expected to release new footage of Crackdown 3 during Gamescom 2017 later this month. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Microsoft released a new trailer that showed off actor Terry Crews' character, Commander Jaxon--check out the video embedded above.