Xbox One X Pre-Orders Will Open Soon, Says Xbox Boss

If you're eager to reserve your Xbox One X, Microsoft says there's not long to go until you can order your unit. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has stated that it "won't be too much longer" until pre-orders are live for the upgraded Xbox console.

Replying to a query on the subject, Spencer wrote: "Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so … [it] won't be too much longer."

Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017

Xbox One X was revealed at E3 2017, but at the time of writing it is still not available to pre-order in the US, UK, or Australia. When listings do eventually go live, the console will cost US $500 / £449 / AU $649. We already know, meanwhile, that the device is launching on November 7 worldwide. Microsoft says the X is the company's smallest console ever, and we recently learned it can stand vertically. For more on the new device, check out everything we know about the Xbox One X.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Spencer confirmed that the upcoming Xbox One / PC exclusive Crackdown 3--which also launches on November 7--will be at Gamescom in August, where Microsoft will "show more." He added: "We'll make sure we have a good demo."

The company only just revealed the character that Terry Crews will play in Crackdown 3. A new trailer, which you can watch above, showcased Commander Jaxon for the first time since the actor gave us a pep talk at E3.

