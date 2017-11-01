Xbox One X Midnight Launch Event At GameStop Announced

Xbox One X launches around the world in only a few days, and players who want to get their hands on it right away will have a chance to pick one up at midnight from GameStop. The game retailer has announced it will host midnight launch parties at many of its stores in the US on release day.

The launch parties begin on Tuesday, November 7, at 12:01 AM ET and will take place at more than 2,000 GameStop locations across the country. Additionally, GameStop will offer an extra percentage bonus when customers trade in items toward their Xbox One X purchase; Elite members will get an extra 40%, Pro members an extra 30%, and all other customers will get 20%. Those who pre-ordered the console will also receive "up to $200 credit" when they trade in their current Xbox One toward the purchase.

If you'd like to go hands-on with the new console before buying one, participating GameStop stores around the country will also have demo units available to play the next three weekends, through November 19. You can find the full list of stores that will host Xbox One X demos on GameStop's website.

Xbox One X is the most powerful--and the smallest--Xbox console to date. We recently unboxed one to show you everything that comes with the retail unit. More than 130 Xbox One games will receive enhancements when played on the system, including Assassin's Creed Origins, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty: WWII, among many others. You can find the full list of Xbox One X-enhanced games here.