All The Xbox One X Enhanced Games

The upcoming Xbox One X will be the most powerful console to date, and Microsoft has released a full list of games that will feature Xbox One X enhancements. Aaron Greenberg alluded to the list during a livestream at Gamescom 2017 and mentioned Quantum Break and Halo 5: Guardians as key games to receive optimizations.

Every game that gets the Xbox One X enhancements will receive the updates for free, which can include--but are not limited to--4K resolution (checkerboard or native), anisotropic filtering, HDR, and high-resolution textures. However, developers decide how their games take advantage of the more powerful hardware.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One X are already live for the Scorpio Edition, a special version of the console that will be available in limited quantities. You can check out our guide on where to pre-order an Xbox One X.

As of right now, more than 100 Xbox One games will be upgraded when the new console launches on November 7; check out the entire list of confirmed enhanced games below.

Every Xbox One X Enhanced Game (So Far)

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Anthem
  • Ark: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Astroneer (Game Preview)
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Black Desert
  • Brawlout
  • Chess Ultra
  • Code Vein
  • Conan Exiles
  • Crackdown 3
  • Danger Zone
  • Dark and Light
  • Darksiders III
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • FIFA 18
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Elex
  • Elite: Dangerous
  • Everspace
  • F1 2017
  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout 4
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gravel
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hitman
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Killer Instinct
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Mafia III
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
  • Minion Masters
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • NBA 2K18
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisp
  • Outcast: Second Contact
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Portal Knights
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Project Cars 2
  • Quantum Break
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Railway Empire
  • Real Farm Sim 2018
  • ReCore
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Rime
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Roblox
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slime Rancher
  • Smite
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • State of Decay 2
  • Steep
  • Strange Brigade
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Superhot
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Night
  • The Long Dark
  • The Surge
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • World of Tanks
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Zoo Tycoon
