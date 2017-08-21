All The Xbox One X Enhanced Games
Wielding Xbox One X's power.
The upcoming Xbox One X will be the most powerful console to date, and Microsoft has released a full list of games that will feature Xbox One X enhancements. Aaron Greenberg alluded to the list during a livestream at Gamescom 2017 and mentioned Quantum Break and Halo 5: Guardians as key games to receive optimizations.
Every game that gets the Xbox One X enhancements will receive the updates for free, which can include--but are not limited to--4K resolution (checkerboard or native), anisotropic filtering, HDR, and high-resolution textures. However, developers decide how their games take advantage of the more powerful hardware.
Pre-orders for the Xbox One X are already live for the Scorpio Edition, a special version of the console that will be available in limited quantities. You can check out our guide on where to pre-order an Xbox One X.
As of right now, more than 100 Xbox One games will be upgraded when the new console launches on November 7; check out the entire list of confirmed enhanced games below.
Every Xbox One X Enhanced Game (So Far)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- Ark: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast: Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Sim 2018
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Rime
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
