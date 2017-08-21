All The Xbox One X Enhanced Games

The upcoming Xbox One X will be the most powerful console to date, and Microsoft has released a full list of games that will feature Xbox One X enhancements. Aaron Greenberg alluded to the list during a livestream at Gamescom 2017 and mentioned Quantum Break and Halo 5: Guardians as key games to receive optimizations.

Every game that gets the Xbox One X enhancements will receive the updates for free, which can include--but are not limited to--4K resolution (checkerboard or native), anisotropic filtering, HDR, and high-resolution textures. However, developers decide how their games take advantage of the more powerful hardware.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One X are already live for the Scorpio Edition, a special version of the console that will be available in limited quantities. You can check out our guide on where to pre-order an Xbox One X.

As of right now, more than 100 Xbox One games will be upgraded when the new console launches on November 7; check out the entire list of confirmed enhanced games below.

Every Xbox One X Enhanced Game (So Far)