Xbox One X Review Roundup [Update]

Just days remain until Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One X, launches worldwide. The new device--which Microsoft days is the most powerful console in the world--brings upgraded specs and enhanced games, as well as a sleeker, smaller design than the original Xbox One.

However, what we all want to know is: is it any good? Thankfully, we've collected a roundup of Xbox One X reviews from around the web below. For more on the new system, check out our Xbox One X vs PC vs Xbox One graphics comparison, or take a look at everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.

Platform: Xbox One X

Xbox One X Publisher: Microsoft

Microsoft Release date: November 7

November 7 Price: US $499 / £449 / AU $649

GameSpot -- No score

"Should you get an Xbox One X? That answer should largely depend on whether you'd be happy with the console's library of games. You can check out a list of all the Xbox One X-enhanced games here. If you're happy with the lineup and are thinking about jumping in, allow me to outline three different scenarios for you. If you game on a 1080p TV and don't have any plans to upgrade to a 4K one, the Xbox One S is going to be a better fit for you. While you will get some graphical enhancements with the X, you don't really get your money's worth if you don't have a 4K HDR TV. But what if you already own a 4K HDR TV and an Xbox One? In this case, I'd only recommend getting the X if you have the disposable cash to spare for the increased visual fidelity and performance benefits. If you have a 4K HDR TV, don't have a current gen console, and are looking to purchase one, however, the Xbox One X is a great choice." -- Jimmy Thang [Full review]

IGN -- 8.7/10 (Review-in-progress)

"The Xbox One X is a very impressive collection of hardware crammed into a sleek case. It runs cool and quiet as it delivers impressive performance in the enhanced games we've been able to test out so far. It's hard to believe Microsoft exclusives like Gears of War 4 can look so good and run so smoothly on a box that costs less than half of what you'd pay for a high-end gaming PC. Plus, it caters to home theater enthusiasts with 4K ultra-HD Blu-ray playback and Atmos sound. However, the big question of how it compares to the PlayStation 4 Pro in running third-party games remains, for now, unanswered." -- Brandin Tyrrel [Full review-in-progress]

Polygon -- No score (Pre-review)

"The Xbox One X is undeniably the best console to play multiplatform games; they'll look and run better on it than on the PS4 Pro. For some people, that peace of mind--knowing that they're guaranteed to get the highest image quality and smoothest performance--will be enough to justify the purchase price. And the ancillary benefits of Microsoft's ecosystem, such as Xbox Play Anywhere and backward compatibility going back to the original Xbox, can't be discounted. But I've been floored by plenty of games on the PS4 Pro, like Horizon Zero Dawn. For now, with the limited number of enhanced Xbox One X titles I've been able to test, I haven't seen enough to be able to recommend the console in light of its high price--especially when the audience for these mid-cycle upgrades still seems so specific." -- Samit Sarkar [Full pre-review]

The Verge -- 8.5/10

"Sony really has some impressive exclusives on the way, and it's hard for Microsoft to counter this despite its great job on the hardware. Microsoft promised the best hardware, and it delivered--but that's nothing without games." -- Tom Warren [Full review]

The Guardian -- 4/5

"Multiplatform titles will almost certainly look better on Xbox One X than on PS4 Pro, sometimes very noticeably (and elements like increased draw distance and smoother frame-rates can have a palpable effect on your gameplay experience), but is it worth the extra £100? That's a conversation you need to have with your aesthetic standards and your wallet." -- Keith Stuart [Full review]

Engadget -- 87/100

"Ultimately, the Xbox One X offers some major performance upgrades that gamers will notice--especially if you're coming from an original Xbox One. But it's also a bit disappointing since it's coming a year after the PS4 Pro, and it doesn't offer VR yet. For Microsoft fans, though, none of that will matter. It's exactly what the company promised: the fastest game console ever made." -- Devindra Hardawar [Full review]

Eurogamer -- No score

"Really, it all comes down to whether you own a 4K screen or are considering investing in one. The right ultra HD display with decent HDR support really does offer a huge improvement in many cases over standard 1080p. Forza 7's precision lines and often beautiful lighting are a world apart from the base Xbox One experience, while the richness of detail in Gears of War 4 (or the doubling in frame-rate, if you prefer) are transformative experiences. Work needs to be done on beefing up the lacklustre 4K media support, but as a top-tier games machine, Xbox One X is an excellent piece of kit." -- Richard Leadbetter [Full review]

This post has been updated with more reviews.