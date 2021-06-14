Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Event Coming Thursday With Obsidian, Ninja Theory, And More

Microsoft's big Xbox E3 showcase on Sunday was just the beginning of the company's plans to discuss games this week. It's been announced that an Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event is coming this Thursday, June 17.

The event, which will be hosted by Gamertag Radio's Parris Lilly, will include conversations with developers from first-party studios such as Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, and Rare, along with "dev partners" from across the globe.

Airing on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZm — Parris (@vicious696) June 13, 2021

Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Rare's new IP Everwild did not show up at the Xbox E3 showcase, so perhaps this event will bring some news on those games. Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 got a release date at E3, while Obsidian announced The Outer Worlds 2. Rare wasn't totally absent from the show--not by a long shot. The studio announced a huge Pirates of the Caribbean crossover for Sea of Thieves featuring none other than Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.

It's not immediately clear where or how you'll be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase event, but keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

As for what Microsoft showed off during its main event with Bethesda, we got a Starfield release date, Halo Infinite multiplayer footage, and the announcement of Forza Horizon 5. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the big Xbox/Bethesda news.