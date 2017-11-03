WoW: Battle For Azeroth Expansion Announced At BlizzCon, Increases Level Cap And Adds New Continents

During BlizzCon's opening ceremony, the developers behind the MMO World Of Warcraft closed out their presentation with the reveal of the brand-new expansion: Battle For Azeroth. Revealing details and a new trailer showing a world in conflict, this new expansion looks to be the most chaotic and intense update the game has seen yet.

In Battle For Azeroth, players will be able to explore new areas of Azeroth, showing several uncharted areas of the world that players haven't seen before. With the new continents of Kul Tiras and Zandalar, along with several islands that explorers can travel to at their leisure, the expansion features a new level cap of 120, along with series of new dungeons and raids to take part in.

The developers claimed that this was the most ambitious update to the game in some time, which will feature a number of new changes that players can anticipate. Moreover, we also saw the reveals of World of Warcraft Classic, allowing players to replay the original World of Warcraft during its early years.

Other new elements introduced in this expansion are Island Expeditions, where three players cooperatively take on a rotating assortment of tasks on an island. You'll compete against a group of three--controlled by AI or actual players--from the opposing faction to be the first to complete everything. World PvP is also changing, with Blizzard planning to remove the PvE/PvP server distinction.

There will also be new Allied Races, which you work to bring to your faction: Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, and Zandalari Trolls for Horde, and Void Elves, Lightforged Draenei, and Dark Iron Dwarves for Alliance. You can even unlock the ability to play as that race, as pictured above; doing so will start you off as level 20.

Additionally, we learned that WoW Legion's level scaling will expand to the entire game. Blizzard also revealed new about HotS, Overwatch's new hero Moira, and StarCraft II going free-to-play, giving players access to the game without paying a dime. We'll report back as more news is shared.