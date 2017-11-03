WoW Update To Overhaul Leveling To Let You Play Expansions, Zones In Any Order

World of Warcraft's Legion expansion made a big change to the way leveling was handled, allowing players to choose which order they wanted to tackle its zones in. During a WoW panel at BlizzCon, Blizzard revealed it plans to expand this to the entire game, allowing you to have far more flexibility with how you approach leveling up.

Things won't work entirely as they do in Legion, as zones will have a level range. This ensures you don't out-level an area that you want to play the entire story in, but it also means you won't wander back into a starter area once you hit the level cap and find yourself struggling against a pack of wolves. This will also allow you to pick the order in which you explore expansions. For instance, both Outland and Northrend will scale from level 60-80, so you won't necessarily have to do Burning Crusade content once you hit level 58 or so. Additionally, all of this scaling will apply to dungeons and rewards in order to ensure you can do what you want and not be penalized.

Blizzard talked a lot today about the new Battle for Azeroth expansion. The leveling changes will not be tied directly to that--instead, they'll start to arrive as part of the 7.3.5 update. This patch will launch on the PTR in the next few weeks.

This was just one of many announcements Blizzard shared about World of Warcraft and its other games. We learned about a new Overwatch character, StarCraft II going free-to-play, and WoW Classic. You can get a recap of everything in our BlizzCon 2017 news roundup.