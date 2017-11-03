New Overwatch Hero Revealed, Moira The DPS Healer

During BlizzCon's opening ceremony, the developers behind Overwatch revelaed a plethora of new content for the popular hero-shooter. But the most interesting of all, was a brand-new hero named Moira, a shadowy character with ties to Talon and Reaper's past, who focuses on dealing damage, while healing her teammates.

In the new trailer for Moira, we learn more of her backstory--including her ties to Talon as a geneticist--and her unique abilities that make her stick out from the rest of the roster. Following a sort of shadowy archetype, including the ability to cast healing beams, teleports, and other bionic skills, Moira is a bit of a hybrid support character. Noting that fans wanted more healing characters, Moira features abilities that focus on healing her allies, but she also possesses the skills to deal serious damage when it counts.

Creative director Jeff Kaplan described the character something of a hybrid character, which is something a bit unusual for Overwatch, but was looking forward to seeing the character in the hands of players--even jokingly describing the characters as "OP AF". On the official site, the Blizzard revealed some for the moves that Moira can take advantage of.

Bionic Grasp:

Using her left hand, Moira expends biotic energy to heal allies in front of her. Her right hand fires a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies’ health, healing Moira and replenishing her biotic energy.

Bionic Orb:

Moira launches a rebounding biotic sphere; she can choose between a regeneration effect that heals the allies it passes through, or a decay effect that deals damage to enemies.

Fade:

Moira quickly teleports a short distance.

Coalescence:

Moira channels a long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies.

There's much more to come from BlizzCon. In addition to the HotS news, we've also learned that StarCraft II is going free-to-play, with players gaining access to a substantial chunk of the game without paying a dime. We'll report back as more news is shared.