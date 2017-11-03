StarCraft 2 Will Soon Be Free To Play

Despite launching seven years go, StarCraft II remains one of Blizzard's most popular and successful titles, and those who have yet to play or have since fallen out will soon be able to jump in at no cost at all. During the BlizzCon opening ceremony today, Blizzard announced that the real-time strategy game is going free-to-play.

Beginning November 14, PC players will be able to play through the entirety of StarCraft II's Wings of Liberty campaign for free. Blizzard will also offer access to the full ranked ladder to all players, while co-op mode will give free players access to every commander up to level 5.

If you already own a copy of Wings of Liberty, Blizzard still has a free gift for you. Existing StarCraft II players will get the game's Heart of the Swarm expansion for free.

BlizzCon is going on this week and still has plenty of announcements in store for fans. In addition to the StarCraft news, Blizzard revealed two more characters for Heroes of the Storm: Overwatch's Hanzo and Warcraft's Alexstrasz. Overwatch is also adding a new map and a character named Moira. We'll report all of the big news from the event as it is shared; you can see everything announced in our roundup of the biggest BlizzCon 2017 news.