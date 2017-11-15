Watch The Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris DLC Reveal Livestream Here Today

Following its recent announcement, Bungie plans to reveal more about Destiny 2's first DLC expansion, Curse of Osiris, during a livestream today, November 15. You'll be able to watch the stream for yourself through the embed below starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT.

This is just the first of three streams Bungie has planned over the next few weeks, leading up to Curse of Osiris's release date on December 5. As such, today's stream won't cover everything. Dubbed "New Stories to Tell," it will share details about "the places you'll go, the characters you'll meet, and the enemies you'll fight." A stream on November 21 will focus on new activities, and the following week's (on November 29) will showcase new gear and a Crucible map.

Curse of Osiris, as you'd expect, centers around the character Osiris and takes players to a new planet, Mercury. The debut trailer was narrated by Ikora, who reveals that an "ancient gate" has opened on Mercury. "Past and future" machines are coming through it with the intention of remaking "the universe in their image." Ikora says Osiris anticipated this but was banished because of his dangerous ideas, and she notes that he could either serve as an ally or bring further destruction.

The DLC introduces Mercury's Infinite Forest zone to explore, the Lighthouse social space, and new missions, Strikes, "Raid content" (whatever that means exactly), free roam activities, a world quest, and more. Additionally, it increases Destiny 2's level cap. We should have a better idea of what to expect after today's stream.

Coinciding with the expansion's release, PC, PS4, and Xbox One players will also see changes to Destiny 2's weekly reset and Guided Games feature. Additionally, Bungie will release an update that provides PS4 Pro and Xbox One X enhancements for Destiny 2.