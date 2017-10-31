Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris DLC Increases The Level Cap

As you might expect, the first Destiny 2 DLC expansion, Curse of Osiris, will raise the game's level cap. That applies to both the standard player level and Power levels, according to new details shared by Activision and Bungie.

Following Curse of Osiris's announcement during Sony's Paris Games Week showcase, the companies shared additional details at the event, Eurogamer reports. Players will be able to reach level 25 (up from the current cap of 20) and Power level 330 (up from 300). Presumably that means you'll be able to make it to Power level 335 through the use of mods, as you can reach 305 now.

Additionally, a new female Ghost named Sagira will be introduced who used to belong to Osiris. She's voiced by Morena Baccarin, who's best known for her roles in Firefly, Deadpool, and Gotham. We'll also see the return of Brother Vance, who was featured in the original Destiny.

Bungie also revealed that the PS4-exclusive Crucible map coming in Curse of Osiris is called Wormhaven. It's set in Titan's New Pacific Arcology area and will eventually be released on Xbox One and PC, but likely not until late next year at the earliest.

Curse of Osiris itself releases for all platforms on December 5. It will be sold on its own and as part of the game's season pass.