Destiny 2 Xbox One X And PS4 Pro Patches Are Coming

Destiny 2 is getting updated to take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, developer Bungie announced today. Bungie will update both games to support the new consoles on December 5, which is the day that Destiny 2's Curse of Osiris expansion launches. December 5 is also the start-date of Destiny 2 Season Two.

Bungie's blog post announcing the updates does not go into a lot of detail about what players can expect in terms of upgrades or enhancements on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, only to say you'll see "stunning gameplay with high dynamic range lighting." Additionally, there will be "adaptive 4K resolution" on PS4 Pro and regular 4K on Xbox One X.

"If you're migrating to these new consoles, or already have, we'll make it worth your investment," Bungie said.

The Xbox One X was released earlier this week, on November 7, while the PlayStation 4 Pro has been available since November 2016. Microsoft bills the Xbox One X as the most powerful console ever made; it is reportedly 40 percent more powerful than any other system on the market.

Given that the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are significantly more expensive than the standard models, they will likely have a smaller install base, at least right away. Some games play and perform better without patches but dedicated patches typically take things further. We'll report back with more details on Destiny 2's Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches as details come to light.