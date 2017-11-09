Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Time Is Changing; Here's When And Why

Bungie is changing up the timing of Destiny 2's weekly reset. Currently, the reset happens at 1 AM PT on the Tuesday of each week, but starting with the release of the Curse of Osiris expansion on December 5, the weekly resets will take place at 9 AM PT.

Here's how that works out to where you might live:

9 AM PST

12 PM EST

5 PM GMT

9 PM MSK

2 AM JST

4 AM AEDT

6 AM NZDT

In a blog post, Bungie said it is making this change because it wants the resets to happen in conjunction with new content releases. Under the previous setup, players could not always earn new rewards tied to a specific piece of content because the game hadn't reset yet to reflect the new release. Bungie did take steps to address this, but the developer acknowledged that "we were unable to prevent every scenario."

"Additionally, we're seeking to align the Milestone resets with event availability, such as Trials of the Nine or Iron Banner, to provide a uniform experience for players to follow each week," Bungie said.

Destiny 2's resets affect things like various types of milestones, as raid checkpoints, meditations, clan engrams, clan XP caps, and more. Some things are reset daily, including activities and destination challenges. There are also seasonal resets, though Destiny 2 is still on Season One, so that hasn't happened yet.

The game's second season begins on December 5, which is the day that Destiny's Curse of Osiris expansion launches. In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has announced Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches for the game, while the studio also announced a new way to earn double XP.