Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During May 2017
Injustice for all.
Today, the NPD Group released monthly sales figures for video games in the US along with vital information on the state of the industry. For the month of May, the Warner Bros. Interactive fighter based on DC Comics all-stars Injustice 2 took the top spot. The previous month's top seller, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, took second place while the four-year-old Grand Theft Auto V took third.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild hit fourth place despite the limited availability of Switch consoles and relatively small Wii U player base. Prey reached the top five in its release month, but digital sales weren't factored into its placement (Zelda and Mario Kart as well).
Compared to May of last year, game sales are down 20% to $271 million, which is largely due to high profile 2016 releases like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, and Doom. However, overall year-to-date sales remain flat at $1.9 billion. Portable game sales shot up 10% compared to May 2016, which can be attributed to the launch of Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia.
Take note that NPD's data is incomplete since digital sales are left out in many cases; figures for Prey, Overwatch, and games on Nintendo platforms are all affected.
As for the top selling games so far in 2017, Grand Theft Auto V overtook both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Resident Evil 7. Injustice 2 also slid into the ninth spot with MLB 17: The Show dropping out of the top 10. And in the 12-month rolling period to May 2017, GTA V went up one spot by switching places with Overwatch.
NPD's video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella stated, "Total video game spending in May 2017, which includes hardware, software and accessories, fell 11% versus year ago to $542 million. Spending growth in hardware and accessories was offset by a decline in software spending driven by a lighter new release slate when compared to May 2016."
For more information on the state of gaming hardware, check out our story on NPD's data for US hardware sales in May 2017.
May 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)
*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*
- Injustice 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Prey*
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*
- NBA 2K17
- MLB 17: The Show
- Overwatch*
May 2017 Top 10 PS4 Games
- Injustice 2
- MLB 17: The Show
- Prey*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Farpoint (PSVR)
- NBA 2K17
- Overwatch*
- Nier: Automata
May 2017 Top 10 Xbox One Games
- Injustice 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Prey*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Overwatch*
- Forza Horizon 3
- NBA 2K17
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
May 2017 Top 10 Switch Games
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*
- Disgaea 5 Complete*
- 1-2 Switch*
- Lego City Undercover*
- Puyo Puyo Tetris*
- Super Bomberman R*
- Just Dance 2017*
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+*
May 2017 Top 10 Portable Games
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
- Pokemon: Sun
- Pokemon: Moon
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Mario Sports Superstars
- Super Smash Bros.
- Poochy and Yoshi's Wooly World
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Super Mario 3D Land
Top 10 Selling Games of 2017
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- For Honor
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- NBA 2K17
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Top 10 Selling Games for the 12-Month Period
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
- Madden NFL 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Overwatch*
- FIFA 17
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Final Fantasy XV
- For Honor
