Top 10 Best-Selling Games In The US During June 2017

The NPD Group today released US video game sales data for June 2017, covering both games and hardware. Bandai Namco's fighting game Tekken 7 was June's best-selling game. May's top-seller, Injustice 2, dropped down just one spot to No. 2. Rounding out the top five for June were Grand Theft Auto V, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Arms.

Separately, Activision announced on its own today that the N. Sane Trilogy was the best-selling physical game worldwide for June.

With Injustice 2 topping the charts in May and Tekken 7 in June, it's now two months in a row that a fighting game has come out on top. Another notable takeaway is that the N. Sane Trilogy charted so high (No. 4), despite only being available for two days in June. It's the first game in the series to land in the top five since Crash Bandicoot: Warped back in 1998.

Year-to-date, the best-selling game in the US continues to be Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Its publisher, Ubisoft, remains the leader in terms of total revenue so far in 2017.

Total game sales for June in the US rose 1 percent to $375 million.

June 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

Tekken 7 Injustice 2 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Arms* Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Mario Kart 8* Overwatch NBA 2K17 Horizon: Zero Dawn

