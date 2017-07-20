PS4 Leads US Hardware Sales In June 2017 NPDs

The couple of months of Nintendo Switch topping the US sales charts seem to be over. For the second straight month, the PS4 leads hardware sales among consoles.

The news comes by way of the US report from the NPD group. According to the report, PS4 sales were driven by the release of the gold PS4 Slim console with a 1 TB hard drive. As is usual, we didn't get sales numbers. However, in spite of not selling the most out of the consoles, the Switch has still sold a substantial number of units this year.

Hardware sales were strong in June 2017 compared with June 2016, up 27 percent. Year-to-date sales are up 19 percent over last year, totaling $1.4 billion. The increase in sales is due primarily to the release of the Switch earlier this year.

Total sales for the month reached $765 million, which is an increase of 7 percent year-over-year. Every category except accessories saw an increase in spending during June.

It's been several months since the Xbox One has reached the top of the charts, but that could change this year. The Xbox One X, a much more powerful version of the console, launches on November 7 and may buoy sales for the console, just like the PS4 Pro did for PS4 last year.

