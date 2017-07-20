Crash Remaster Trilogy Was June's Top-Selling Physical Game, Despite Its Late Release

Alongside news regarding the return of a long-lost Crash Bandicoot level, Activision today shared some surprising news about the recently released N. Sane Trilogy. According to the publisher, it was the top-selling physical console game worldwide in the month of June.

What makes that impressive, aside from the apparent strong demonstration of nostalgia for Crash, is when N. Sane Trilogy was released. It launched on June 30, giving it only two days on store shelves during the reporting period to make it to the No. 1 spot. This is according to data compiled by the NPD Group, GfK, GSD, and Activision Blizzard's own internal estimates.

June was a month devoid of many big releases, but it's still a notable accomplishment. The game has routinely topped the UK and Australia/New Zealand sales charts since its launch, and it made a strong showing on the PlayStation Store sales charts. This all bodes well for those hoping to see more Crash in the future, a possibility which Activision has not ruled out.

The other major Crash news today is in regards to the level Stormy Ascent, a super-tough stage that was cut from the original Crash Bandicoot. As part of a new N. Sane Trilogy DLC pack, the level is now playable in an official capacity for the first time. The DLC is available for free for the next 30 days, after which point it will cost $3. You can read more about it in our interview with developer Vicarious Visions.

The NPD Group will be releasing its monthly US sales report for June later today, which should provide us with more insight into how Crash (and the industry overall) performed last month.