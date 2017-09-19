Tomb Raider Movie's First Trailer Looks Like The Games

As promised, the full trailer for Tomb Raider is here. Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft, and the movie certainly looks like it will live up to director Roar Uthaug's earlier suggestion that the 2013 reboot game would be a big influence, with some moments taken directly from the game. The trailer was originally published on Instagram by co-star Daniel Wu, but it has since been removed, though you can still watch it above.

The film also stars Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure.

Uthaug's previous movie was the disaster epic The Wave, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vikander reveals that shooting Tomb Raider was a similarly water-drenched experience. "Just like in The Wave, we have a lot of water sequences," she said. "I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th total day being fully drenched or submerged in the water. For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting. They threw me down that river--with my hands tied--about 50 times. I didn't need to act, just react!"

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16, 2018. On the gaming side, while no new Tomb Raider has been announced, a sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider is likely, as the 2013 reboot has been described as part of a trilogy. A leak last year suggested the name of the third game is Shadow of the Tomb Raider.