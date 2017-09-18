Tomb Raider Reboot Movie Gets First Teaser And Poster; Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

The first poster for the upcoming reboot of Tomb Raider has been released, alongside a short teaser. The poster shows star Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, looking very intense and holding a dangerous bladed weapon, while the teaser reveals that the full trailer arrives tomorrow, September 19. Check the teaser out below, and the poster at the end of this story:

The film also stars Dominic West (The Wire) as Lara's father, Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) as the villain, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft) as a ship captain who works with Lara on her adventure. Tomb Raider is directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave) and hits theaters on March 16, 2018.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vikander spoke about taking on the role of Lara Croft and what would set her apart from both the Lara of the games, as well as Angelina Jolie's previous movie portrayal. "She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits," she said. "But we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought she was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."

This movie is not tied directly to the games, of which no new ones have been announced. A sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider is likely, however, as the 2013 reboot has been described as part of a trilogy. A leak last year suggested the name of the third game is Shadow of the Tomb Raider.