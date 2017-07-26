Three New Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games Now Available

It's continued to be a slow stretch for new additions to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility library. That drought has ended for at least one day, as three more Xbox 360 games are now playable on Xbox One, including one that you may soon receive for free.

Red Faction: Armageddon headlines the list of new backwards compatible games. It's the most recent entry in the Red Faction series and features some elements of the destruction that made earlier Red Faction games so popular. If you don't already own the game, you'll soon get your hands on a free digital copy if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, as it will be offered as a Games With Gold title during the first half of August.

The other two new backwards compatible games are a pair of arcade-style shooters: Gyruss and Raiden IV. The former is an old Konami arcade game, while Raiden IV is a more modern title, having originally been released in arcades in 2007.

As with all backwards compatibility games, digital copies you own will show up on your Xbox One's Ready to Download list, while physical copies can be popped into the disc drive. At some point in the future, you'll also be able to play original Xbox games on your Xbox One. You can check out all of the current Xbox One backwards compatible games here.