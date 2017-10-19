Thor: Ragnarok Clip Confirms Who Is The Strongest Avenger

By this point, it should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody that comedy is playing a major role in Thor: Ragnarok. While the previous Thor films have been firmly planted in the mythology behind the god of thunder and his home world of Asgard, director Taika Waititi is making sure his take on the franchise is as fun as possible.

That's on full display in a new clip from Ragnarok, which puts Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his place, as far as where he ranks within the Avengers team. When trying to access a ship using voice identification, Thor tries every passphrase from Prince of Asgard to "strongest Avenger." He's denied every step of the way, though.

That's where Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) comes in. By simply uttering his name, Banner is greeted with, "Welcome, strongest Avenger." Naturally, it does not sit well with Thor. However, it does give a good idea for the tone of the movie and how the characters will be used.

In the trailers and clips leading up to Ragnarok, Thor and Banner have been jokingly at odds. Whether it's Thor boasting to a human Banner that he was victorious in their battle of a Hulked-out Bruce explaining he's like the fire to Thor's water. These two like and respect each other, but their competitive nature is a driving force in the relationship they have. Based on what's been seen so far, it's going to be a very entertaining relationship to watch.

However, chances are the amount of Hulk in Ragnarok is only going to make you want a standalone movie for the character even more. Sadly, as Ruffalo explained, it's not going to happen anytime soon.

Thor: Ragnarok crashes into theaters on November 2.