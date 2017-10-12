Mark Ruffalo Explains Exactly Where His Standalone Hulk Movie Is

There hasn't been a standalone Hulk movie in almost a decade, despite the character's significant presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has never been shy about commenting on that fact, and he revealed more than ever during a press conference for the upcoming Thor Ragnarok.

"I'd love to do a Hulk movie, and I think we all would love to do one," Ruffalo began, echoing sentiments that have been expressed many times before. But then he continued with a story about a conversation he and MCU mastermind Kevin Feige had over a year ago, while they were discussing Hulk's role in the new Thor movie.

"Kevin asked me to come over and have a script meeting," Ruffalo said. "And basically he sat me down and he said, 'What would you like to do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' And I said, 'I'd like to do this, this, and this, and this and this, and then this. And then this, and this, and this, and then it would end like this!' And he was like 'I love that. Let's do that over the next three movies, starting with Thor 3, carry it out through Avengers 3 and Avengers 4.'"

"And so that's my standalone Hulk movie," Ruffalo concluded. "And [Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi] is going to take all three of those movies and cut it into one movie. And that'll be on the DVD. And me and Taika can own that."

That last part is a joke--probably.

"That's exactly what happened," Feige confirmed during the press conference. "Someday a standalone I think would be great, but for the time being, Hulk's presence in these movies and, certainly now as Mark has talked about, what we're going to be able to do with this character arc over these three movies, is super exciting."

Ruffalo famously said earlier this year that "a standalone Hulk movie will never happen," citing the fact that "Universal has the rights [for standalone Hulk movies], and for some reason, they don't know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don't want to make money."

Charting out the Hulk's arc through Marvel's larger cinematic universe is one way to get around that.