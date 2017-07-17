A New Standalone Hulk Movie "Will Never Happen," Mark Ruffalo Says

Will another standalone Hulk movie ever happen? The chances are slim to none, according to actor Mark Ruffalo. Speaking to Variety, Ruffalo said it comes down to the fact that Universal owns the rights to the character and they won't allow it to happen.

"I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone Hulk movie will never happen," the actor said. "Universal has the rights [for standalone Hulk movies], and for some reason, they don't know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don't want to make money."

Don Cheadle was standing next to Ruffalo for the interview and he jokingly jabbed at Ruffalo for being too old to play Hulk anyway.

Later in the interview, Ruffalo confirmed that discussions did happen about a new standalone Hulk movie, but they didn't amount to anything. "We talked about it, but I don't see it in the cards."

Universal has held the Hulk standalone movie rights dating back to the 2003 movie Hulk, which starred Eric Bana. Another movie, The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton, came out in 2008. Ruffalo played Bruce Banner/Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron and will portray the character again in this year's Thor: Ragnarok and next year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel has worked out rights issues in the past. The company made a deal with Spider-Man rights-owner Sony to make Spider-Man: Homecoming the first movie ever that actually puts the character in the same world as his Marvel counterparts.

Would you like to see another Hulk movie? Let us know in the comments below!