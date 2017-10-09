Thor And Hulk Reunite In Hilarious First Thor: Ragnarok Clip

Although last year's Captain America: Civil War was packed with Marvel superheroes, Thor and Hulk were nowhere to be seen. But the pair are finally reunited in Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters next month.

A first clip has been released, and it shows the pair meeting for the first time since 2014's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Unfortunately, the Hulk doesn't exactly look pleased to see his old friend--check it out below:

Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Cate Blanchett plays the villainous Hela, while Jeff Goldblum will appear as immortal games-playing Grandmaster. It hits theaters on November 3, 2017.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who previously helmed small-scale New Zealand comedies such as What We Do in the Shadows and The Hunt for the Wildepeople. In a recent interview with Slashfilm, Waititi spoke about the challenges of trying to balance his own filmmaking sensibilities with the demands of making a massive movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There's definitely a challenge with wanting be true to what the fans want, and to the universe itself," he said. "But also, I have to keep reminding myself that I was hired for a reason, and I think one of those reasons is because of the kind of stories I tell, and the kind of films that I've made previously. Obviously it has to be me trying to unify my type of storytelling with this kind of content, and hopefully it all comes out really nicely in the end."

"I don't want to make an episode of some other larger thing," he continued. "I know that it will lead [to other things] and all the pieces will fit together. But it's not my job to make sure they fit together. It's not my job to make sure that all this makes sense three movies down the tracks for one of the other franchises. My job is to make a film that can sit alone as a standalone piece, that obviously I'll be proud of.

"But if it's the only Marvel film you see that it's also a great story in and of itself. The lucky thing is that there are a bunch of geniuses who run Marvel who make sure that, even if it's a standalone piece, it is part of a great big jigsaw puzzle that could be appreciated as a whole as well."