Watch Thor: Ragnarok's Awesome New Trailer Here

Marvel's Comic-Con 2017 panel is happening now, and the company just showed off the latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.

You can check out the action-packed trailer above; it's a pretty awesome look at the film. We even catch a glimpse of Loki and Thor cooperating to stave off waves of enemies.

The video also shows the Hulk wrestling with a massive wolf. The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will feature prominently in the film, as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must battle him in a gladiatorial fight. But in spite of this, Ruffalo has said in the past that he expects the film to be a "buddy movie" between Thor and Hulk.

Earlier at SDCC, we were able to get a good look at some of Thor: Ragnarok's new, high-end collectibles, and you can see them here. In addition, you can check out the film's first trailer here. Be sure to keep an eye on GameSpot, because we'll be reporting on all the Marvel news coming out of SDCC.

Thor: Ragnarok is due to be released on November 3, 2017.