Super Mario Odyssey And Samus Returns Will Be Shown Off At Gamescom

One of the year's biggest gaming shows, Gamescom, kicks off later this month in Cologne, Germany. Many of the big players in gaming are attending, including Nintendo, which today announced its lineup and streaming schedule (via Eurogamer) for the 2017 event.

Starting with the livestream events, Nintendo will host a stream for the hugely anticipated Super Mario Odyssey on Wednesday, August 23, starting at 14:00 BST. During this stream, Nintendo will show off a "fresh look at gameplay," with commentary from producer Yoshiaki Koizumi.

The next day, on August 24, Nintendo will hold a livestream dedicated to Metroid: Samus Returns. The stream begins at 11:00 BST, and it will feature producer Yoshio Sakamoto and creative director Jose Luis Marquez.

There will also be live demos for games like Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, though specific timing for these streams will be announced later.

If you're actually attending Gamescom, you can play Odyssey's Metro Kingdom and Sand Kingdom areas on the show floor. Samus Returns will also be there. Other playable games include unreleased titles like Pokken Tournament DX, Fire Emblem Warriors, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, as well as already available games like Arms and Splatoon 2. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions and Monster Hunter Stories will also be playable.

Microsoft is also going to Gamescom, and it's giving attendees an opportunity to try out the Xbox One X for the first time. Ubisoft will be there as well, showing off titles like Assassin's Creed: Origins and Far Cry 5. Electronic Arts, meanwhile, will show more of Star Wars: Battlefront II during Gamescom.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 23-26. GameSpot will have a team on the ground to bring you all the big news and impressions as the event unfolds.