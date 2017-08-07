Ubisoft Is Bringing Assassin's Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, And More To Gamescom

One of the year's biggest gaming shows, Gamescom, kicks off later this month in Germany. The show is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people, so it's no big surprise that a lot of gaming's biggest companies will be there to show off their goods. Ubisoft has now announced its plans for the show, and attendees will get to check out some of the company's biggest games.

A preview video shows off games like Far Cry 5, For Honor, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2017, The Crew 2, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Ubisoft will have 300 gameplay stations at its booth, and attendees can earn "exclusive in-game rewards," according to the video.

Additionally, the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Season 2 Finals eSports event will take place on August 25 and August 26 during Gamescom. You can watch it live on Twitch.

Go to Ubisoft's blog to learn more about the company's plans for Gamescom this year.

Microsoft is also going to Gamescom, and it's giving attendees an opportunity to try out the Xbox One X for the first time.

This story has been updated and corrected.