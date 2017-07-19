EA Teases News, Gameplay Reveals, And Surprises For Gamescom 2017

E3 isn't the only big gaming show of the summer. Gamescom is coming up next month, and now Electronic Arts has announced some of its plans for the huge event in Germany. In a blog post, EA said fans can expect "more news [and] more gameplay."

EA's "Live Show," which may be most similar to an E3 briefing, takes place on August 21, starting at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CET. At this show, EA will broadcast "new gameplay, live matches, and a few surprises."

One thing we do already know will be a part of EA's Gamescom showing is Star Wars: Battlefront II's Starfighter Assault mode, which is included with the game's beta.

People who attend Gamescom in person in Cologne, Germany can play titles like Battlefront II, Need for Speed: Payback, FIFA 18, and Battlefield 1's In the Name of the Tsar expansion. Also playable are mobile games such as Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes and FIFA Mobile. EA said it will have nearly 400 gameplay stations available on the show floor.

EA's plans for Gamescom also include "gameplay deep dives, producer interviews, competitions, music performances, and more."

In the next few weeks, EA said it will make announcements about what its developers will show at Gamescom, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 22-26 in Cologne, Germany. It is one of the biggest gaming shows on Earth, regularly attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees, blowing E3 away in terms of attendance. You can learn more about the show here on its official website.

Microsoft is also coming to Gamescom 2017 and it's letting attendees play Xbox One X for the first time. There is no word on if Sony and Nintendo will attend.