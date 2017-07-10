Star Wars Battlefront 2's Open Beta Details Announced

EA has announced details for Star Wars Battlefront II's open beta. The beta begins on October 6 and runs until October 9, but those who pre-order the game can jump in two days earlier.

EA shared the details in a post on the PlayStation Blog. Participating players will be able to take part in the Galactic Assault on Naboo, the massive 40-player battle on the streets of Theed shown off at E3 2017 last month. Players can fight on either the side of the Separatist droid army or the Republic clones, with four trooper classes to choose from: Assault, Heavy, Officer, or Specialist. Players will also be able to control iconic Star Wars heroes and pilot prequel-era vehicles during the battle.

The open beta will also feature the multiplayer Starfighter Assault mode. While EA didn't share many details regarding this mode, the publisher says players will "be able to take part in an epic starfighter assault set during the original trilogy era, piloting an assortment of Star Wars’ greatest ships in an objective-based, multi-stage battle." EA has confirmed that more details about Star Wars Battlefront II's starfighters will be revealed at Gamescom in August.

Las week, an early version of Star Wars Battlefront II's hero roster appears to have leaked on Reddit. The user uninspired_zebra mined files for the game's closed alpha and posted a list of characters that were found. Along with classic heroes such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, the list includes new characters like Grievous, Lando, Yoda, and Phasma, who was already confirmed to arrive alongside Finn as a free DLC character following the game's launch.

Star Wars Battlefront II launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17. While all of the game's DLC maps and characters will be released for free, it also includes a microtransaction system. One of the major new features in Battlefront II is its proper single-player campaign, which we got to play at E3.