Xbox One X Will Be Playable At Gamescom

Germany's Gamescom expo kicks off in a little over a month from now, on August 22, and Microsoft intends to have a big presence at the show. Today, the company outlined its plans for this year's expo, which includes live shows, a FanFest, and the first public hands-on demo of the upcoming Xbox One X.

In a post on Major Nelson's blog, Microsoft detailed the festivities it has lined up for Gamescom, which will kick off with a live show on August 20. The stream begins at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET and will feature news, developer interviews, and footage of upcoming Xbox One titles. The company has also teased that it will also announce "surprises and giveaways" during the show, so fans will want to tune in. The live show can be streamed via the Xbox One Mixer app or on the Mixer website.

The following night at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET, Microsoft will host another livestream, this one commemorating the Age of Empires series' 20th anniversary. In addition to interviews with developers who worked on the franchise, the stream will give fans a look at Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the upcoming remaster of the original game. Microsoft also says it will share "some exciting news that fans will not want to miss" during the broadcast, which can likewise be streamed via the Mixer app.

Microsoft will also host a FanFest event for Gamescom attendees, which will begin the same day the expo kicks off in earnest, August 22. More details regarding the FanFast event will be revealed "soon."

Finally, showgoers will get their first opportunity to go hands-on with the Xbox One X. Microsoft is displaying the console, as well as a variety of Xbox One titles that will be releasing within the next year, at the Xbox booth. You can find more details about Microsoft's Gamescom events, including a list of times that Gamescom will be open, on Major Nelson's blog.

Xbox One X launches in the US on November 7 for $500.