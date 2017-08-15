Sprint Giving $50 Worth Of Pokemon Go Items To New Customers

It's been over a year since Pokemon Go originally launched, but it's still going strong. Attempting to capitalize on recently revitalized interest in the game, Sprint announced that it's holding a promotion which gives free Pokemon Go items to new customers or customers that open a new line.

It's a pretty good deal if you're a fan of the game and were thinking about switching services or adding a line anyways, because you'll get the Sprint Super Pack for free. Sprint states that it's worth $50, and it includes, among other things, Ultra Balls, Lucky Eggs, Pinap Berries, Lure Modules, and Incense.

In addition, if you swing by one of the Sprint Stores that's marked as a Pokemon Gym in-game, you can get a physical badge that shows your Trainer Level. The badges are sew- or iron-on, in case you want to display it.

In other news, if you haven't already caught the Legendary Pokemon Lugia, Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres, you can still try to capture them in Raid Battles until the end of August. In addition, it appears that Shiny Pikachu is now catchable in the United States, and Mewtwo will be coming soon--although it'll be hard to catch.