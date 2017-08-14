Pokemon Go's Legendaries Are Returning For A Limited Time

Mewtwo isn't the only Legendary Pokemon on the way to Pokemon Go. Developer Niantic has announced that the game's previous four Legendaries--Lugia, Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos--will also be returning throughout the rest of the month.

Beginning today, players will have another chance to add all four of the Legendary birds to their collections. As before, the Pokemon will appear at Gyms as Raid Battle bosses. Players will have to team up with other trainers to battle the powerful Pokemon; once defeated, players will have an opportunity to capture the Legendaries.

Niantic first introduced Legendary Pokemon to the popular game last month, following the Pokemon Go Fest event that took place in Chicago. Up until now, however, players had very brief windows of time to capture the Pokemon; the first two, Lugia and Articuno, were only available the week following Pokemon Go Fest, while the most recent Legendary, Zapdos, appeared from August 8-14. Players will now be able to encounter the four Pokemon in Raid Battles until August 31.

As for the game's newest Legendary, Mewtwo, players will begin encountering the powerful Psychic-type "soon," after it was successfully captured at a Pokemon Go Stadium event in Japan. Unlike the aforementioned Legendaries, however, Mewtwo will only be available in Exclusive Raid Battles--a new form of Raid Battles that require an invitation in order to participate. Pokemon Go's first Shiny Pokemon also started appearing in Japan recently, though there is currently no word on when Shiny Pokemon will be available in other parts of the world.