Pokemon Go's Next Legendary Revealed, And It's A Fan Favorite

Legendary Pokemon Articuno will be added to Pokemon Go, following the success of Team Mystic at Pokemon Go Fest. You can watch the announcement of Articuno's arrival in the video below.

During the event players were tasked with teaming up to defeat a Legendary monster that showed up at Grant Park in Chicago, where Pokemon Go Fest is being held. Team Mystic proved to be victorious and, as a result, the flying ice type from the Kanto region will make its way to game in the future.

During Pokemon Go Fest it was also confirmed that Lugia, another Legendary, will be activated in Raid Battles within the next 48 hours; Articuno's arrival will follow Lugia's. Another Legendary, Ho-oh, is also expected in the future.



Although Team Mystic won here, Zapdos, which is tied to Team Instinct, and Moltres, which is represented by Team Valor, will also make it into the game in the future. Niantic hasn't said when, however.

Those that attended Pokemon Go Fest found themselves unable to actually play the game due to a combination of server and network issues. To make up for this, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has said it will offer full ticket refunds to all that attended the fan event, as well as $100 in PokeCoins.

Ahead of Pokemon Go Fest, a new update for the game was rolled out. This includes some bug fixes along with some refinements and new features, including the ability to give berries to a Pokemon you've left at a Gym without actually visiting it.

In Japan, Pokemon Go players can now purchase an official ring accessory. It's a handheld trinket that is designed to be a different way of holding the Pokemon Go Plus device. As of yet, Niantic has not confirmed whether the ring will be available outside of Japan, but previous accessories such as the Pokemon Go Plus was available in multiple territories.