Pokemon Go's Shiny Pikachu Available Worldwide, It Seems

After appearing in Japan over the weekend, it seems shiny Pikachu is now available to catch in Pokemon Go worldwide. Trainers from North America, Europe, and Australia are reporting sightings of the rare creature, and some have been lucky enough to catch one already.

Shiny Pikachu is pretty similar to standard Pikachu, except with a darker, orange coloring. The creature is significant for being only the third shiny available in Pokemon Go, after shiny Magikarp and shiny Gyarados. Shiny Pikachu do, of course, evolve into shiny Raichu, and you can reportedly hatch shiny Pichu out of eggs.

The electric mouse's shiny edition--which follows previous ones that had a Santa hat or an Ash Ketchum hat--came as part of The Pokemon Company's Pikachu Outbreak event in Japan, which finished a few hours ago. Not all of Pokemon Go's events have gone so well, however. Some in Europe were recently postponed after the Chicago fan fest ran into a bunch of problems earlier in July.

In other Pokemon Go news, the game's latest Legendary has been announced. Mewtwo will be available in Exclusive Raid Battles in the "coming weeks." If you've yet to catch one of the already-released Legendaries (Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia), they're now available again for a limited time. They're catchable via Raid Battles from now until August 31.

Finally, a new update is out now, bringing with it a number of bug fixes and re-introducing Team Instinct's leader, Spark. Check out the full Pokemon Go patch notes here.