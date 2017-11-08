Spider-Man Spin-Off Venom Star Tom Hardy Gets Scared In New On-Set Video

After a few delays, the Spider-Man spin-off Venom is now in production. Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a man possessed by an evil alien parasite, and a new on-set video has been released that shows him engaging in some stuntwork.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Hardy falls onto a mat, then proceeds to run up an alleyway. He stops to look at something and seems horrified--could this be a reflection of Venom, starring back at him? We'll find out in October next year, but in the meantime you can check out the video over at comicbookmovie.com.

Hardy was announced as the lead role of Eddie Brock in May, and the movie will also star Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams. Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer is directing--the film was originally set to begin production in early September, but a series of delays postponed the shoot until now.

The film is the first of Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs; although Spider-Man features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony still owns the movie rights to the character. There was initially some confusion about whether Venom will be part of the MCU, and whether Spider-Man could appear in any of the spin-offs. Both Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Spidey actor Tom Holland have stated that the two universes are entirely separate. However, in June, former Sony boss and Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal suggested otherwise, before subsequently switching to Feige's position.

In terms of other Spidey spin-offs, Venom will be followed by Silver & Black. That movie will focus on Silver Sable and the Black Cat, and is set to arrive on February 8, 2019.