Spider-Man Spinoff Venom's Production Has Been Delayed

While Spider-Man is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie rights to the character remain wth Sony. The studio is developing its own spinoff Spider-Man universe, the first of which will be Venom. The movie will star Tom Hardy and was supposed to start shooting earlier this month. However, it has suffered a series of production delays, with filming now starting in late October.

According to Omega Underground, Venom will now commence production on October 23, which is nearly seven weeks after the initial start date. The film will shoot in New York and Atlanta; as the site states, the increased popularity of Atlanta as a movie location means that there is more demand for local crews. Venom currently has a release date of October 5, 2018.

Hardy was announced in the lead role in May. He will play Eddie Brock; in Marvel's comic books, Brock is a photographer and rival to Peter Parker, who becomes a host for the parasite Venom and sets about to destroy him. The movie will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously helmed the horror comedy Zombieland.

There was initially some confusion about whether Venom will be part of the MCU, and whether Spider-Man could appear in any of Sony's spinoffs. Both Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Spidey actor Tom Holland have stated that the two universes are entirely separate. However, in June, former Sony boss and Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal suggested otherwise, before subsequently switching to Feige's position.

In terms of other Spider-Man spinoffs, Venom will be followed by Silver & Black. That movie will focus on Silver Sable and the Black Cat, and is set to arrive on February 8, 2019.