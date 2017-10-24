Spider-Man Spin-Off Venom Has Finally Started Production, First Set Image Released

After a few delays, the Spider-Man spin-off Venom has started shooting. The movie stars Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams, and is set for release in October next year.

The start of production was revealed by the movie's official Twitter account. A first behind-the-scenes image was also released--it doesn't exactly give much away, but it does show Hardy looking very happy to be on set. Check it out below:

Hardy was announced in the lead role in May. He plays Eddie Brock; in Marvel's comic books, Brock is a photographer and rival to Peter Parker, who becomes a host for the parasite Venom and sets about to destroy him.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously helmed the horror comedy Zombieland. The movie was originally set to begin production in early September, but a series of delays postponed the shoot until now.

The film is the first of Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs; although Spider-Man features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony still owns the movie rights to the character. There was initially some confusion about whether Venom will be part of the MCU, and whether Spider-Man could appear in any of the spin-offs. Both Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Spidey actor Tom Holland have stated that the two universes are entirely separate. However, in June, former Sony boss and Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal suggested otherwise, before subsequently switching to Feige's position.

In terms of other Spidey spinoffs, Venom will be followed by Silver & Black. That movie will focus on Silver Sable and the Black Cat, and is set to arrive on February 8, 2019.