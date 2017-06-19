Spider-Man Producers Can't Agree If Venom Will Be Set In The MCU

When it was announced in 2015 that Sony and Marvel had signed to a deal to allow Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony already had several Spider-Man spinoffs in development. The first of these will be next year's Venom, and fans have been wondering if the movie will be part of the MCU. It now seems that even those involved with the films can't agree on this.

Firstly, Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently stated that Venom would not be part of the MCU. In an interview with French movie site Allo Cine, he said (via CBM): "For now, there is no plan for Venom in the MCU. It's a Sony project."

While this might be disappointing for fans, it's not surprising that Marvel doesn't want to confuse its very tightly-controlled universe by having other studios produce movies set within it.

However, a subsequent joint interview with both Feige and former Sony boss and Homecoming co-producer Amy Pascal tells another story. Pascal states that Venom is indeed part of the same world as Homecoming--to Feige's apparent surprise. Check out the clip below, via @tomhupdates:

[BREAKING NEWS] Amy Pascal confirm Black Cat and Vanom movie will pass in the same universe of "Spider-Man: Homecoming pic.twitter.com/qfAKOulqwE — Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 18, 2017

Venom begins production later this year and will star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock. In Marvel's comic books, Brock is a photographer and rival to Peter Parker, who becomes a host for the parasite Venom and sets about to destroy him. It will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously helmed the horror comedy Zombieland.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, meanwhile, hits theaters on July 7--check out the latest trailer here. Star Tom Holland last week revealed that Homecoming would be the first part of a trilogy. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies," he said. "He's definitely not the finished article by the end of Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies."