Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Confirms Marvel Is Planning A Spidey Trilogy

Following his appearance in last summer's Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man returns to screens next month in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now star Tom Holland has revealed that it will be the first part of a trilogy of movies.

Speaking to the French site Allo Ciné, Holland spoke about the future of his character. "There is what we call the arc of the character," he said, via Superherohype. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies. He's definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and... go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies."

When the interviewer questioned Holland's reference to "the next two movies", Holland confirmed that there would be a trilogy: "There will be a Spider-Man 2 and 3. Yeah, well now you know. Sorry Marvel. Whoops!"

While it isn't surprising that Marvel want to make more Spider-Man films, there is an added legal complication. Sony owns the movie rights to the character, and in 2015 agreed a deal to allow Marvel to use Spidey in its Cinematic Universe.

However, comments earlier this year from former Sony exec Amy Pascal suggest that the deal only covers one more standalone Spider-Man film. In addition, Sony have set a 2018 release date for the Spider-Man spinoff Venom, although Homecoming director Jon Watts has stated that Venom is not connected to the MCU.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 7 and also stars Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. A new trailer was released last week--check it out here.