Watch Fast And Funny Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

Following his standout appearance in last year's Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month in Spider-Man: Homecoming. A new international trailer has arrived that puts the emphasis on the movie's humour and shows Peter Parker having fun with his new Spidey suit. Check it out below:

This trailer follows a longer one that was released last month. There's also this terrible new poster, but the less said about that, the better.

The film opens on July 7 and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. In a recent interview, director Jon Watts spoke about how Homecoming would differ from the various Spider-Man movies that have preceded it.

"I think it has a unique, surprising tone that's different from the others, and different from the other movies in this universe," he said. "I'm pretty proud of the tone we struck. It's fun. It's able to go from a very small story, and really emotional small stakes and just get bigger and bigger until it's on a massive scale without ever losing sight of the story we were trying to tell."

A new Spider-Man game is also in development for PlayStation 4, made by Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games. A release date hasn't been announced, but we know it won't follow Homecoming's story.