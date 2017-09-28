SNES Classic Will Be In Stock At Best Buy Stores Tomorrow

We're on the eve of the SNES Classic Edition's launch, and those who missed out on pre-ordering the highly sought-after micro console still have a chance to pick one up in stores. Today, retailer Best Buy confirmed it will have "limited" quantities of the system in stock on launch day and shared more details for those trying to buy one in person tomorrow.

In a post on the retailer's blog, Best Buy says that "about" 1,000 of its stores across the US will have supplies of the SNES Classic, which will be sold in-store on a first-come, first-served basis; the SNES Classic will not be available to order from Best Buy's website. The company will hand out tickets for the console beginning at 7 AM if a line has formed. Best Buy says it will only give out as many tickets as it has units and advises those hoping to get one to arrive ahead of time.

Other retailers have also confirmed they will have in-store supplies of the SNES Classic on launch day, including GameStop and ThinkGeek. Both stores will have a "limited and varied amount of consoles" on sale tomorrow.

The SNES Classic retails for $80 and includes 21 of the system's best titles, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2. You can read more about the retro console in GameSpot's SNES Classic review, as well as our guide on everything you need to know about the classic system. While pre-orders for the SNES Classic have been hard to come by, Nintendo recently said it "dramatically increased" production of the console and urges fans not to spend more for it than the $80 sticker price. The company will also extend the availability of the SNES Classic into 2018 and even revive the NES Classic sometime next summer.