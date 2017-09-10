Nintendo Exec Comments On SNES Classic Supply

After the NES Classic was basically impossible to find for many, fans are no doubt wondering what the stock situation will be for the soon-to-launch SNES Classic. Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said in an interview with Financial Times that Nintendo "dramatically increased" production for SNES Classic stock. He advised people not to pay more than the $80 sticker price on auction sites for the console, suggesting the system will be readily available.

When SNES Classic units opened for pre-order, they were hard to find. Some took this as a sign that SNES Classic, like the NES Classic, would be short on supply. However, Fils-Aime said issues with SNES Classic pre-orders were "outside our control" at retailers. He added that for the SNES Classic, supply is not the issue.

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites . . . You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99," Fils-Aime said.

As for the NES Classic shortages, Fils-Aime said Nintendo said the company was not holding back stock on purpose to create an artificial scarcity situation. Nintendo did not produce enough units, Fils-Aime said, because the models that Nintendo looked at for retro consoles from other companies apparently showed they might not be very popular.

Suffice to say, it sounds like Nintendo has learned from the problems with the NES Classic supply, though only time will tell how it actually works out. The SNES Classic goes on sale on September 29. There are 21 games in the package, including Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy III, and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, as well as the previous unreleased Star Fox 2. You can see a roundup of all the games here.