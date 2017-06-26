All The SNES Classic Edition Games: Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, And More

Many believed the success of the NES Classic Edition all but guaranteed that other Nintendo systems would get similar treatment. Its discontinuation caused some concerns that Nintendo was more interested in Switch (and re-selling games individually through that system's eShop). But Nintendo has now assuaged any concerns, revealing that the Super Nintendo will receive its own standalone retro system.

The SNES Classic Edition is priced at $80 in the US and is scheduled for release on September 29 in both the US and Europe. It features a downright impressive library of 21 games, spanning classics from the Metroid, Mario, Zelda, Castlevania, Mega Man, and Mother series, among others. Most notable is Star Fox 2, a game that was never actually released.

We've compiled a gallery of all of these games along with some basic ideas to give you some sense of what to expect--provided you're able to get your hands on one. The NES Classic Edition famously faced severe supply shortages, a situation that seems likely to repeat with the SNES Classic Edition given Nintendo's history. Whatever the case, click through the gallery above for a preview of what awaits future SNES Classic Edition owners.