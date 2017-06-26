All The SNES Classic Edition Games: Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, And More

  2. Contra III: The Alien Wars
  3. Donkey Kong Country
  4. EarthBound
  5. Final Fantasy III
  6. F-Zero
  7. Kirby Super Star
  8. Kirby's Dream Course
  9. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  10. Mega Man X
  11. Secret of Mana
  12. Star Fox
  13. Star Fox 2
  14. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  15. Super Castlevania IV
  16. Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  17. Super Mario Kart
  18. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  19. Super Mario World
  20. Super Metroid
  21. Super Punch-Out
  22. Yoshi's Island
Many believed the success of the NES Classic Edition all but guaranteed that other Nintendo systems would get similar treatment. Its discontinuation caused some concerns that Nintendo was more interested in Switch (and re-selling games individually through that system's eShop). But Nintendo has now assuaged any concerns, revealing that the Super Nintendo will receive its own standalone retro system.

The SNES Classic Edition is priced at $80 in the US and is scheduled for release on September 29 in both the US and Europe. It features a downright impressive library of 21 games, spanning classics from the Metroid, Mario, Zelda, Castlevania, Mega Man, and Mother series, among others. Most notable is Star Fox 2, a game that was never actually released.

We've compiled a gallery of all of these games along with some basic ideas to give you some sense of what to expect--provided you're able to get your hands on one. The NES Classic Edition famously faced severe supply shortages, a situation that seems likely to repeat with the SNES Classic Edition given Nintendo's history. Whatever the case, click through the gallery above for a preview of what awaits future SNES Classic Edition owners.

