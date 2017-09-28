SNES Classic Stock Will Be Available At GameStop On Launch Day

The SNES Classic is launching this Friday, September 29. If you're looking to get your hands on a unit, here's some good news if you live in the US: GameStop and ThinkGeek stores will have units available for walk-in shoppers.

In a statement, a GameStop representative said the stores will have a "limited and varied amount of consoles," so it sounds like there is no guarantee you'll get one. Arriving early at your local store is probably a good idea, as is calling ahead to confirm availability.

The SNES Classic is priced at $80 in the US. It comes with 21 games, including Final Fantasy III, Kirby Super Star, Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Mario Kart, and the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The NES Classic faced widespread shortages, but Nintendo says there will be more available for buyers compared to the NES Classic. It sounds like Nintendo has learned from the problems with the NES Classic supply, though only time will tell how it actually works out.

