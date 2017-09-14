Six More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

Whether you're looking for a break from Destiny 2, not enamored with this week's new Xbox One games, or simply want to boot up an older game, today's a good day. Following a period with few new games added, Microsoft has announced several more additions to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility library.

A total of six Xbox 360 games have been added to the list today, although one of these, Virtual-On, is only supported in Japan. For those elsewhere in the world, there's still plenty to check out, including Saints Row: The Third, arguably the best game in the series; horror game Slender: The Arrival; arcade classic Super Contra; Monopoly Deal, a fast-paced adaptation of the board game; and Undertow, which was offered as a freebie back in 2008 following extended Xbox Live issues.

All of these games are now playable on Xbox One. If you already own them, you can either pop in the disc or browse to the Ready to Download area of the My Games and Apps section to download it. Alternatively, you can buy them straight from the Xbox Store and start playing.

These are the first new backwards compatible games since last month, when several Walking Dead games were made playable on Xbox One. For a full roundup, check out our full list of Xbox One backwards compatible games.