Shadow Of War Tips - How To Get Each Legendary Gear Set

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is packed with armor sets for Talion to wear, each with their own unique attributes. But if you're looking for the best armor the game has to offer, then seek out the Legendary sets. These special sets can only be unlocked by killing Legendary orcs or completing specific challenges; each offers their own unique set bonuses that can assist you in myriad ways in your adventure. For a quick rundown on where to find each Legendary set, check out the tables below.

Shadow of War is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was originally slated to launch in August, only for it to be pushed back to October. For a brief rundown on the original game's plot, check out our feature recapping Shadow of Mordor's story.

Dark Armor

Gear How To Unlock Dark Sword Kill a Legendary Dark Slayer or Dark Destroyer Dark Dagger Kill a Legendary Dark Assassin Dark Bow Kill a Legendary Dark Marksman or Dark Tracker Dark Armor Kill a Legendary Dark Tank Dark Cloak Kill a Legendary Dark Beastmaster or Dark Berserker Dark Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Dark Commander or Dark Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain 1 Might when enemies take damage from your Poison

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: All attacks have a 15% chance to inflict an explosive poison on grunts

Feral Armor

Gear How To Unlock Feral Sword Kill a Legendary Feral Slayer or Feral Destroyer Feral Dagger Kill a Legendary Feral Assassin or Feral Berserker Feral Bow Kill a Legendary Feral Marksman or Feral Tracker Feral Armor Kill a Legendary Feral Tank Feral Cloak Kill a Legendary Feral Beastmaster Feral Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Feral Commander or Feral Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Graugs.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Drakes.

Machine Armor

Gear How To Unlock Machine Sword Kill a Legendary Machine Slayer or Machine Berserker Machine Dagger Kill a Legendary Machine Assassin or Machine Tracker Machine Bow Kill a Legendary Machine Marksman Machine Armor Kill a Legendary Machine Tank or Machine Destroyer Machine Cloak Kill a Legendary Machine Beastmaster or Machine Trickster Machine Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Machine Commander

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Call Followers summons Sappers and Iron Guard summons more Sappers

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Elven Light also scatters explosives around you

Marauder Armor

Gear How To Unlock Marauder Sword Kill a Legendary Marauder Slayer or Marauder Berserker Marauder Dagger Kill a Legendary Marauder Assassin or Marauder Tracker Marauder Bow Kill a Legendary Marauder Marksman Marauder Armor Kill a Legendary Marauder Tank or Marauder Destroyer Marauder Cloak Kill a Legendary Marauder Beastmaster or Marauder Trickster Marauder Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Marauder Commander

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian increases damage by 2% per Mirian gained for 20 seconds.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian recovers 2 Health per Mirian gained.

Vendetta Armor

Gear How To Unlock Vendetta Sword Complete your first Online Vendetta. Vendetta Dagger Use a Stealth Attack against an Online Vendetta target. Vendetta Bow Get a Headshot against an Online Vendetta target. Vendetta Armor Kill an Online Vendetta target while above 80% health. Vendetta Cloak Use a mounted attack against an Online Vendetta target. Vendetta Ringcraft Dominate an Online Vendetta target.

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Perform attacks requiring Might by consuming 40% of your max Health instead.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: If you have no Elf-shot, you can perform Ranged Attacks by consuming 25% of your max Health.

Bright Lord Armor

Gear How To Unlock Bright Lord Sword Open the Ithildin Door in Gorgoroth. Bright Lord Dagger Open the Ithildin Door in Seregost Bright Lord Bow Open the Ithildin Door in Nurnen Bright Lord Armor Open the Ithildin Door in Nurnen Bright Lord Cloak Open the Ithildin Door in Cirith Ungol Bright Lord Ringcraft Earn Bronze on all Shadows of the Past missions.

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain Wrath 50% faster, but Elven Rage lasts half as long.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Replenish all Elf-shot when killing an enemy during Elven Rage.

Mystic Armor

Gear How To Unlock Mystic Sword Kill a Legendary Mystic Slayer Mystic Dagger Kill a Legendary Mystic Assassin or Mystic Berserker Mystic Bow Kill a Legendary Mystic Marksman or Mystic Tracker Mystic Armor Kill a Legendary Mystic Tank or Mystic Destroyer Mystic Cloak Kill a Legendary Mystic Beastmaster Mystic Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Mystic Commander or Mystic Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts take 50% less damage.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts gain Cursed weapons.

Terror Armor

Gear How To Unlock Terror Sword Kill a Legendary Terror Slayer or Terror Destroyer Terror Dagger Kill a Legendary Terror Assassin Terror Bow Kill a Legendary Terror Marksman or Terror Tracker Terror Armor Kill a Legendary Terror Tank Terror Cloak Kill a Legendary Terror Beastmaster or Terror Berserver Terror Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Terror Commander or Terror Trickster

Warmonger Armor

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Recover 50 Health when killing an enemy who is on Fire.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: While on Fire, you will periodically explode, releasing a burst of flames.

Gear How To Unlock Warmonger Sword Kill a Legendary Warmonger Slayer Warmonger Dagger Kill a Legendary Warmonger Assassin or Warmonger Tracker Warmonger Bow Kill a Legendary Warmonger Marksman Warmonger Armor Kill a Legendary Warmonger Tank or Warmonger Destroyer Warmonger Cloak Kill a Legendary Warmonger Beastmaster or Warmonger Berserker Warmonger Ringcraft Kill a Legendary Warmonger Commander or Warmonger Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Quick Throw instantly kills fleeing grunts.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Recover 100 Health when killing a fleeing enemy.