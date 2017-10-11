Shadow Of War Tips - How To Get Each Legendary Gear Set
Armed to the teeth.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is packed with armor sets for Talion to wear, each with their own unique attributes. But if you're looking for the best armor the game has to offer, then seek out the Legendary sets. These special sets can only be unlocked by killing Legendary orcs or completing specific challenges; each offers their own unique set bonuses that can assist you in myriad ways in your adventure. For a quick rundown on where to find each Legendary set, check out the tables below.
Shadow of War is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was originally slated to launch in August, only for it to be pushed back to October. For a brief rundown on the original game's plot, check out our feature recapping Shadow of Mordor's story.
Dark Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Dark Sword
|Kill a Legendary Dark Slayer or Dark Destroyer
|Dark Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Dark Assassin
|Dark Bow
|Kill a Legendary Dark Marksman or Dark Tracker
|Dark Armor
|Kill a Legendary Dark Tank
|Dark Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Dark Beastmaster or Dark Berserker
|Dark Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Dark Commander or Dark Trickster
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain 1 Might when enemies take damage from your Poison
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: All attacks have a 15% chance to inflict an explosive poison on grunts
Feral Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Feral Sword
|Kill a Legendary Feral Slayer or Feral Destroyer
|Feral Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Feral Assassin or Feral Berserker
|Feral Bow
|Kill a Legendary Feral Marksman or Feral Tracker
|Feral Armor
|Kill a Legendary Feral Tank
|Feral Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Feral Beastmaster
|Feral Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Feral Commander or Feral Trickster
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Graugs.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Drakes.
Machine Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Machine Sword
|Kill a Legendary Machine Slayer or Machine Berserker
|Machine Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Machine Assassin or Machine Tracker
|Machine Bow
|Kill a Legendary Machine Marksman
|Machine Armor
|Kill a Legendary Machine Tank or Machine Destroyer
|Machine Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Machine Beastmaster or Machine Trickster
|Machine Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Machine Commander
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Call Followers summons Sappers and Iron Guard summons more Sappers
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Elven Light also scatters explosives around you
Marauder Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Marauder Sword
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Slayer or Marauder Berserker
|Marauder Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Assassin or Marauder Tracker
|Marauder Bow
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Marksman
|Marauder Armor
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Tank or Marauder Destroyer
|Marauder Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Beastmaster or Marauder Trickster
|Marauder Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Marauder Commander
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian increases damage by 2% per Mirian gained for 20 seconds.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian recovers 2 Health per Mirian gained.
Vendetta Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Vendetta Sword
|Complete your first Online Vendetta.
|Vendetta Dagger
|Use a Stealth Attack against an Online Vendetta target.
|Vendetta Bow
|Get a Headshot against an Online Vendetta target.
|Vendetta Armor
|Kill an Online Vendetta target while above 80% health.
|Vendetta Cloak
|Use a mounted attack against an Online Vendetta target.
|Vendetta Ringcraft
|Dominate an Online Vendetta target.
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Perform attacks requiring Might by consuming 40% of your max Health instead.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: If you have no Elf-shot, you can perform Ranged Attacks by consuming 25% of your max Health.
Bright Lord Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Bright Lord Sword
|Open the Ithildin Door in Gorgoroth.
|Bright Lord Dagger
|Open the Ithildin Door in Seregost
|Bright Lord Bow
|Open the Ithildin Door in Nurnen
|Bright Lord Armor
|Open the Ithildin Door in Nurnen
|Bright Lord Cloak
|Open the Ithildin Door in Cirith Ungol
|Bright Lord Ringcraft
|Earn Bronze on all Shadows of the Past missions.
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain Wrath 50% faster, but Elven Rage lasts half as long.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Replenish all Elf-shot when killing an enemy during Elven Rage.
Mystic Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Mystic Sword
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Slayer
|Mystic Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Assassin or Mystic Berserker
|Mystic Bow
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Marksman or Mystic Tracker
|Mystic Armor
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Tank or Mystic Destroyer
|Mystic Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Beastmaster
|Mystic Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Mystic Commander or Mystic Trickster
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts take 50% less damage.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts gain Cursed weapons.
Terror Armor
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Terror Sword
|Kill a Legendary Terror Slayer or Terror Destroyer
|Terror Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Terror Assassin
|Terror Bow
|Kill a Legendary Terror Marksman or Terror Tracker
|Terror Armor
|Kill a Legendary Terror Tank
|Terror Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Terror Beastmaster or Terror Berserver
|Terror Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Terror Commander or Terror Trickster
Warmonger Armor
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Recover 50 Health when killing an enemy who is on Fire.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: While on Fire, you will periodically explode, releasing a burst of flames.
|Gear
|How To Unlock
|Warmonger Sword
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Slayer
|Warmonger Dagger
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Assassin or Warmonger Tracker
|Warmonger Bow
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Marksman
|Warmonger Armor
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Tank or Warmonger Destroyer
|Warmonger Cloak
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Beastmaster or Warmonger Berserker
|Warmonger Ringcraft
|Kill a Legendary Warmonger Commander or Warmonger Trickster
Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Quick Throw instantly kills fleeing grunts.
Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Recover 100 Health when killing a fleeing enemy.
