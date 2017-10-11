Shadow Of War Tips - How To Get Each Legendary Gear Set

Armed to the teeth.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is packed with armor sets for Talion to wear, each with their own unique attributes. But if you're looking for the best armor the game has to offer, then seek out the Legendary sets. These special sets can only be unlocked by killing Legendary orcs or completing specific challenges; each offers their own unique set bonuses that can assist you in myriad ways in your adventure. For a quick rundown on where to find each Legendary set, check out the tables below.

Shadow of War is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was originally slated to launch in August, only for it to be pushed back to October. For a brief rundown on the original game's plot, check out our feature recapping Shadow of Mordor's story.

Dark Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Dark SwordKill a Legendary Dark Slayer or Dark Destroyer
Dark DaggerKill a Legendary Dark Assassin
Dark BowKill a Legendary Dark Marksman or Dark Tracker
Dark ArmorKill a Legendary Dark Tank
Dark CloakKill a Legendary Dark Beastmaster or Dark Berserker
Dark RingcraftKill a Legendary Dark Commander or Dark Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain 1 Might when enemies take damage from your Poison

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: All attacks have a 15% chance to inflict an explosive poison on grunts

Feral Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Feral SwordKill a Legendary Feral Slayer or Feral Destroyer
Feral DaggerKill a Legendary Feral Assassin or Feral Berserker
Feral BowKill a Legendary Feral Marksman or Feral Tracker
Feral ArmorKill a Legendary Feral Tank
Feral CloakKill a Legendary Feral Beastmaster
Feral RingcraftKill a Legendary Feral Commander or Feral Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Graugs.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Shadow Mount unbroken Drakes.

Machine Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Machine SwordKill a Legendary Machine Slayer or Machine Berserker
Machine DaggerKill a Legendary Machine Assassin or Machine Tracker
Machine BowKill a Legendary Machine Marksman
Machine ArmorKill a Legendary Machine Tank or Machine Destroyer
Machine CloakKill a Legendary Machine Beastmaster or Machine Trickster
Machine RingcraftKill a Legendary Machine Commander

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Call Followers summons Sappers and Iron Guard summons more Sappers

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Elven Light also scatters explosives around you

Marauder Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Marauder SwordKill a Legendary Marauder Slayer or Marauder Berserker
Marauder DaggerKill a Legendary Marauder Assassin or Marauder Tracker
Marauder BowKill a Legendary Marauder Marksman
Marauder ArmorKill a Legendary Marauder Tank or Marauder Destroyer
Marauder CloakKill a Legendary Marauder Beastmaster or Marauder Trickster
Marauder RingcraftKill a Legendary Marauder Commander

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian increases damage by 2% per Mirian gained for 20 seconds.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Picking up Mirian recovers 2 Health per Mirian gained.

Vendetta Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Vendetta SwordComplete your first Online Vendetta.
Vendetta DaggerUse a Stealth Attack against an Online Vendetta target.
Vendetta BowGet a Headshot against an Online Vendetta target.
Vendetta ArmorKill an Online Vendetta target while above 80% health.
Vendetta CloakUse a mounted attack against an Online Vendetta target.
Vendetta RingcraftDominate an Online Vendetta target.

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Perform attacks requiring Might by consuming 40% of your max Health instead.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: If you have no Elf-shot, you can perform Ranged Attacks by consuming 25% of your max Health.

Bright Lord Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Bright Lord SwordOpen the Ithildin Door in Gorgoroth.
Bright Lord DaggerOpen the Ithildin Door in Seregost
Bright Lord BowOpen the Ithildin Door in Nurnen
Bright Lord ArmorOpen the Ithildin Door in Nurnen
Bright Lord CloakOpen the Ithildin Door in Cirith Ungol
Bright Lord RingcraftEarn Bronze on all Shadows of the Past missions.

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Gain Wrath 50% faster, but Elven Rage lasts half as long.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Replenish all Elf-shot when killing an enemy during Elven Rage.

Mystic Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Mystic SwordKill a Legendary Mystic Slayer
Mystic DaggerKill a Legendary Mystic Assassin or Mystic Berserker
Mystic BowKill a Legendary Mystic Marksman or Mystic Tracker
Mystic ArmorKill a Legendary Mystic Tank or Mystic Destroyer
Mystic CloakKill a Legendary Mystic Beastmaster
Mystic RingcraftKill a Legendary Mystic Commander or Mystic Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts take 50% less damage.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Dominated grunts gain Cursed weapons.

Terror Armor

GearHow To Unlock
Terror SwordKill a Legendary Terror Slayer or Terror Destroyer
Terror DaggerKill a Legendary Terror Assassin
Terror BowKill a Legendary Terror Marksman or Terror Tracker
Terror ArmorKill a Legendary Terror Tank
Terror CloakKill a Legendary Terror Beastmaster or Terror Berserver
Terror RingcraftKill a Legendary Terror Commander or Terror Trickster

Warmonger Armor

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Recover 50 Health when killing an enemy who is on Fire.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: While on Fire, you will periodically explode, releasing a burst of flames.

GearHow To Unlock
Warmonger SwordKill a Legendary Warmonger Slayer
Warmonger DaggerKill a Legendary Warmonger Assassin or Warmonger Tracker
Warmonger BowKill a Legendary Warmonger Marksman
Warmonger ArmorKill a Legendary Warmonger Tank or Warmonger Destroyer
Warmonger CloakKill a Legendary Warmonger Beastmaster or Warmonger Berserker
Warmonger RingcraftKill a Legendary Warmonger Commander or Warmonger Trickster

Bonus For 2 Pieces Equipped: Quick Throw instantly kills fleeing grunts.

Bonus For 4 Pieces Equipped: Recover 100 Health when killing a fleeing enemy.

