Middle-earth: Shadow Of War -- The Story So Far

Set almost immediately after Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the next adventure for the undead ranger Talion and his wraith sidekick Celebrimbor sees them expanding their arsenal of skills while forging a new ring of power in order to dismantle the Dark Lord Sauron's influence over the lands of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow Of War, the scope is much larger than before, and in order to survive, Talion and Celebrimbor will have to form their own army of orcs, trolls, and dragons--forcing Talion to fight fire with fire to quell the evils of Mordor and beyond.

For anyone who hasn't had the chance to dive into Shadow of Mordor, here's a quick breakdown of all the key events in the first game, how they lead up to the next adventure, and where Talion and Celebrimbor's story fits into the broader history of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth. Of course, there are spoilers abound, so be wary of the road that lays ahead.