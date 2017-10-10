12 Best Skills In Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

There are a lot of skills to choose from in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and you obviously want to choose wisely. Skills are divided across six categories, with each accommodating different playstyles ranging from stealth to full offensive. And after unlocking each base skill, you can unlock three upgrades for that skill. Click ahead to check out some of the most useful skills in the game along with recommendations of their best upgrades.

But if you're worried about venturing down a path you may not like in the long term, don't worry too much--Shadow of War is very generous with doling out Skill Points. While you can't take a Skill Point back, it's very easy to earn another one through normal play. You'll find our recommendations for primary and sub-skills in the order they appear on the skill tree.

Shadow of War is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

